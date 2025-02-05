County's Fatal Accident Team Probing Serious Wreck In Elmwood Park

Incident reporter Boyd A. Loving shared photos of the crash involving a black Jeep and white Buick SUV on Broadway around 2:45 p.m.

The Jeep had rolled onto its side, trapping the driver. Firefighters worked for at least 30 minutes to free the Jeep driver. Both drivers were taken to the hospital, Loving said.

Elmwood Park police contacted the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office Fatal Accident Investigation Unit for possible assistance with investigating the incident.

