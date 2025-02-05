Fair 31°

SHARE

County's Fatal Accident Team Probing Serious Wreck In Elmwood Park

A driver was extricated from her vehicle in what witnesses described as a serious wreck that closed a busy roadway in Elmwood Park Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 5.

Firefighters free a Jeep driver in a serious crash in Elmwood Park.

Firefighters free a Jeep driver in a serious crash in Elmwood Park.

 Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Incident reporter Boyd A. Loving shared photos of the crash involving a black Jeep and white Buick SUV on Broadway around 2:45 p.m.

The Jeep had rolled onto its side, trapping the driver. Firefighters worked for at least 30 minutes to free the Jeep driver. Both drivers were taken to the hospital, Loving said.

Elmwood Park police contacted the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office Fatal Accident Investigation Unit for possible assistance with investigating the incident. 

to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE