Post-Scrimmage Crash Kills Youth Football Coach, Opposing Player In Vineland

Addiel Ortiz, 31, and a 9-year-old boy identified only as E.B. died in the crash on Maple Avenue near Becker Drive at around 5:53 p.m., Vineland police said.

Investigators said Ortiz was riding a Honda CBR 1000 motorcycle east on Maple when a 2019 Chevrolet Traverse heading west on Maple turned left into the Joseph E. Romano Sports Complex. That's when it was struck by the motorcycle, police said.

Ortiz and the boy in the SUV's back seat were pronounced dead at the scene. The 42-year-old Ocean View woman driving the Chevrolet wasn't injured.

A Facebook post made by the Cape Atlantic Jr. Football League said the crash involved a Vineland Blitz youth football coach and an Upper Township Youth Football player. Another post indicates the crash happened after a scrimmage.

A GoFundMe page said Ortiz was a corrections officer at Bayside State Prison in Maurice River Township. He previously worked for the now-closed Southern State Correctional Facility and had been an officer since June 2014.

Ortiz was engaged and had four children. He also coached youth football for the Vineland Blitz for four years.

The GoFundMe had raised more than $20,700 from at least 225 donations as of Friday, Sept. 13.

Anyone with any information about the crash should call Vineland police at 856-691-4111, ext. 4698.

