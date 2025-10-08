Cops Wrestle Man Who Snatched Laptop From Apple Store At Willowbrook Mall, Police Say

The incident occurred around 10:57 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 7, when Wayne Police Officer Adrian Valentin received a report that a man had stolen a laptop from the store, Detective Capt. Dan Daly said.

Valentin soon spotted a man matching the suspect’s description walking through the parking lot while trying to conceal the laptop under his jacket, Daly said.

When the officer approached and ordered the man to stop, the suspect ran through the parking lot, Daly said. Valentin gave chase, repeatedly ordering him to stop. The suspect refused, was shoved to the ground, and continued to resist arrest by flailing his arms, Daly said.

He was eventually handcuffed, and the laptop was returned to the Apple Store, according to Daly.

Christoph Burgos, 25, of Woodland Park, was charged with theft and resisting arrest, Daly said. He was charged on a complaint summons and released in accordance with Bail Reform Guidelines.

The charges against Burgos are merely accusations, and he is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, Daly said.

