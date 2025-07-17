Cops ID Victim Killed In Lightning Strike Involving Cub Scouts At NJ Archery Range

Robert Montgomery, of Cinnaminson, was killed and fourteen others injured in the incident at Black Knight Bowbenders, an outdoor range on Perrineville Road in Jackson Township, Jackson Township police said.

The archery event at the location was organized and attended by members of Jackson Cub Scout Pack 204, police said. Victims ranged in age from 7 to 61 years old, authorities said.

The remaining 14 victims suffered injuries ranging from burns to non-specific complaints of not feeling well, police said. Victims were transported to both Jersey Shore University Medical Center and CentraState Medical Center as a result of their injuries, police said. One victim was transported to the Livingston Burn Center as a result of a severe burn caused by the strike, police said.

"My son was one of the victims," Tom Coopey wrote on Facebook. "Huge THANK YOU to all that responded. Sending out HUGS and HIGH 5'S. PRAYERS to the family and friends of the deceased victim. My son is doing OK. Home safe and sound as of midnight. 2nd degree burns on one foot. Be a few days before he is healed up."

