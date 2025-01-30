Fair 34°

SHARE

Cops ID Mom, Young Children Killed In Jersey City

Authorities have released additional details in the killings of a mother and her two young children in Jersey City Wednesday, Jan. 29.

Luisa Urbano and her three children were killed in Jersey City, authorities said.

Luisa Urbano and her three children were killed in Jersey City, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: HudPost/Luisa Urbano Facebook
by Sam Barron & Cecilia Levine

Napoleon Romero-Anduray, 31, is accused of stabbing Luisa Urbano, 31, her 9-year-old son, Juan Martin Urbano, and her 5-year-old daughter, Diana Ramirez, on Hutton Avenue, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Jersey City police were notified of a stabbing at 272 Hutton Avenue at approximately 12:15 a.m., where officers found Urbano and her children at the scene with stab wounds, Suarez said. Urbano was pronounced at the scene while her children were pronounced at Jersey City Medical Center.

Romero-Anduray is charged with three counts of murder, and weapons offenses.

to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE