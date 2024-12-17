Cops Cut Calm YouTuber Break During Bergen County Traffic Stops, New Bodycam Footage Shows

The videos, shared by Transparency Bodycam, show the 31-year-old YouTuber from Maplewood being pulled over on three separate occasions for traffic violations.

June 30, 2023, Alpine: Brownlee was stopped by police for tinted windows. Brownlee realizes soon after being pulled over that he does not have his license. Brownlee and the officer make small talk over his barber and the fact that he's going all the way to Weehawken for a haircut. Brownlee also promises to turn around right away to retrieve his license. Officers verify Brownlee's identity before issuing him a citation for the window violation, and allowing him to leave.

June 16, 2024, Closter: Brownlee was clocked driving 59 MPH in a 25 MPH zone. The officer is seen asking him if he knew why he had two points on his license, and Brownlee told her that he did not remember. Records showed, though, that Brownlee had previously been ticketed for speeding. The Closter officer ultimately decided not to cite Brownlee for speeding and instead ticketed him only for improper display/unclear plates.

Aug. 11, 2024, Palisades Interstate Parkway: Brownlee was stopped for having tinted windows and no front license plate. He received citations for an obstructed windshield and unclear plates.

In all three instances, Brownlee, who has 19.7M subscribers on YouTube, remained polite and compliant with officers, showcasing a composed demeanor during the interactions.

The footage comes on the heels of Brownlee issuing an apology last month after posting a video of himself driving 100 MPH in a 35 MPH zone in a Lamborghini.

"Last video I did something pretty stupid. You might've already seen it, but maybe not, so I'll address it here," he wrote on X. "There was a clip with the action cam of me test driving a car and going way too fast. Absolutely inexcusable and dangerous."

Brownlee has since removed the clip using YouTube’s editor tool, he said, acknowledging that the move could be seen as an attempt to cover it up but maintained it was the responsible thing to do.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.