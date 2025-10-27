The blaze broke out around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 26, at 331 Richards Ave., Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll. Dover police and fire crews responded to find the building engulfed in flames. Firefighters from Netcong, Mount Tabor, Roxbury, Picatinny, Denville, and Wharton assisted in bringing the fire under control.

No one was inside the building at the time, and no injuries were reported, officials said.

The cause remains under investigation by the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Arson and Environmental Crimes Unit, along with the Morris County Fire Marshal’s Office, Morris County Sheriff’s Office, ATF, Dover Police Department, and Dover Fire Department.

Anyone with photos, videos, or information is asked to contact the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Arson and Environmental Crimes Unit at 973-285-6200.

Dodd has drawn attention in recent months for backing a disputed proposal that would remove Dover’s current police and fire chiefs, as reported by the Daily Record.

