Controversial Director's New Film Screens In Bergen County

"An Officer and a Spy," which was first screened in 2019, is being shown at the Barrymore Film Center from Wednesday, Oct. 15 through Saturday, Oct. 19. It is about the Dreyfus Affair, when Albert Dreyfus, a French serviceman was wrongfully convicted of treason, in a case marred by antisemitism.

The film struggled to get a release due to the controversy swirling around Polanski. In 1977, Polanski was arrested in Los Angeles and charged with drugging and raping a 13-year-old girl. As part of a plea bargain, Polanski pleaded guilty to engaging in unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor.

Fearing lengthy imprisonment, Polanski, who won acclaim for "Rosemary's Baby" and "Chinatown," fled to his native France and has remained a fugitive ever since.

Following the arrest, Polanski continued to work freely in France, attracting big Hollywood stars like Johnny Depp and Harrison Ford, and earning an Academy Award for Best Director for "The Pianist."

But following the #MeToo movement, renewed attention was given to Polanski's crimes and his films have struggled to gain distribution in the United States.

David Schwartz, director of film programming at the Barrymore, said he saw the movie when it premiered at Film Forum in Manhattan in August for a two-week engagement.

"[I] found it to be a thoughtful, compelling, and historically accurate drama about The Dreyfus Affair," Schwartz said.

Schwartz said he agreed with the statement Film Forum put out when they screened the movie. Film Forum acknowledged showings of the film may generate strong reactions, but said the movie was "an important contribution to cinema's crucial role in historical storytelling.

"In presenting this work, Film Forum does not condone Polanski's crime," Film Forum said. "We respect our audience's diverging opinions, and we acknowledge the complicated debate surrounding the presentation of work by artists with controversial or problematic histories."

A union representing Film Forum employees said they were "disturbed and disturbed" the movie was being shown, noting Polanski compared the Dreyfus Affair to his own legal troubles.

"Film Forum’s programming note fails to accurately address the severity of Polanski’s sexual violence, and instead shifts focus to the film’s role in “historical storytelling," Film Forum's union said in a statement. "“As workers and as film lovers, we count on the discernment of our premieres programmers to introduce work that not only reflects cultural significance, but upholds ethical responsibility.”

