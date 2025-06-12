Contamination Fears Prompt Nationwide Mushroom Recall

The voluntary recall affects 200-gram packages of enoki mushrooms distributed by New York City-based Hofood99 Inc., located in Brooklyn, according to a release posted by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday, June 11.

Authorities say the mushrooms may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes — a bacterium that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, older adults, or people with weakened immune systems.

Healthy individuals may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, nausea, diarrhea, and abdominal pain. In pregnant women, listeria infections can cause miscarriages or stillbirths.

No illnesses have been reported at this time, officials said.

The mushrooms were sold in a green 200-gram plastic package marked with UPC code 6 976532 310051 on the back label. The product was distributed nationwide to retail stores.

Consumers who purchased the product should not eat it. Instead, they are urged to throw it away or return it to the store where it was purchased for a full refund.

Questions can be directed to Hofood99 Inc. at (917) 756-9833 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The contamination was discovered during routine sampling by the Michigan Department of Agriculture & Rural Development. State lab testing confirmed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes, prompting the national recall.

