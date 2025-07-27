Construction Worker, 31, Killed By Truck At Same AC Expressway Work Zone, Cops Say

Dominick Tarsitano was on the job at milepost 36.5 in Winslow Township when the incident occurred around 7 a.m. on Friday, July 25, according to New Jersey State Police Sgt. Charles Marchan.

Preliminary findings show the operator of an attenuator truck was backing up to collect cones from a shoulder closure and did not realize Tarsitano was behind the vehicle, Marchan said.

Tarsitano was struck and died, police said.

The incident remains under investigation, and no additional information was available as of Sunday afternoon.

