Connecticut Woman's $1M Jackpot Is Biggest In ‘Wheel of Fortune' History: Watch The Moment

Stamford's Christina Derevjanik walked away with $1,035,155 on “Wheel of Fortune” Tuesday night, Sept. 30. It was the largest prize in the game show’s 50-year history.

The marketing manager had already pocketed $35,155 in cash and trips to Montana and Japan before advancing to the bonus round.

The final puzzle clue was "Living Things," and Derevjanik correctly guessed “Pack of Coyotes.” That’s when host Ryan Seacrest revealed the life-changing news.

“You won one million dollars!”

Confetti and streamers exploded. Derevjanik screamed, leaped into Seacrest’s arms, and embraced Vanna White.

“I’m so happy for you,” White told her. “You’re a millionaire!” Seacrest added.

“I have no words!” Derevjanik said after catching her breath.

She later reflected on her win during an interview on the show’s Facebook page.

“I just completely went into another world,” Derevjanik said. “I was like ‘Oh my God! I can’t even believe that I can now pay things off [and] put stresses aside.’ This is amazing, I’m so happy.”

To make the moment more special, Derevjanik's manager was in the studio audience when she landed the prize. Derevjanik had joked with Seacrest before the final puzzle that she might quit her job if she won the $1 million jackpot.

When Seacrest asked if she planned to follow through, Derevjanik laughed and said she would talk with her manager once they got back to Stamford.

This was just the fifth time in the show's history that a contestant hit the seven-figure jackpot and the first for Seacrest after he replaced Pat Sajak as host in September 2024.

Derevjanik said she plans to use the money to pay off student loans and buy a home to move out of her one-bedroom apartment.

