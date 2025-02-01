'Compulsive' Sex Offender, Inmate Escapes During Transport To Hospital In Newark: State Police

Voutsas, 25, escaped from a New Jersey Department of Health medical transport van at approximately 9 a.m. while en route to the hospital, State Police said. The New Jersey Human Services Police Department has charged him with escape, authorities said.

Voutsas is a Tier 2 sex offender, which is described as a "repetitive, compulsive" offender on the NJ Sex Offender site. Records show that Voutsas was charged with sexual conduct with a child in Woodbridge in 2022.

He was last seen in the area of South Orange Avenue and Bergen Street near the hospital in Essex County. At the time of his escape, Voutsas was wearing a burgundy or maroon winter coat, police said.

Described as a Caucasian male, Voutsas is 6 feet tall, weighs approximately 260 pounds, and is considered a Tier 2 sex offender, indicating a moderate risk of re-offense.

Anyone with information on Voutsas’ whereabouts is urged to contact the New Jersey State Police Fugitive Unit Tipline at 1-800-437-7839 or email Fugitiveinformation@njsp.gov. Anonymous tips are welcome, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.