Coming Soon: Apple’s iOS 26 Update With Surprise Twist

Slated to enter public beta in July and roll out widely this fall, iOS 26 introduces a fresh “Liquid Glass” design language that trades hard edges for rounded, translucent layers meant to feel like real glass.

Apple is pairing the new look with an on-device AI upgrade dubbed Apple Intelligence, which will quietly power smarter search results, real-time message translation, and visual recognition in screenshots.

Early testers will see a revamped Phone app that screens unknown callers, senses hold music, and pings you the moment a human picks up.

The Messages overhaul brings polls to group chats, custom chat backdrops, and Live Translation across languages.

Apple’s engineers have also carved out new space on the Home screen for dedicated Games and Preview apps that surface curated content instead of burying it in the App Store.

There’s a catch: the flashiest tricks require the brawn of Apple’s newest chips, meaning features like visual intelligence and smart Wallet reminders will be limited to iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max, and forthcoming iPhone 16 models.

It will be available on a variety of iPad models, including:

iPad Pro (M4)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation and later)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation and later)

iPad Air (M3)

iPad Air (M2)

iPad Air (3rd generation and later)

iPad (A16)

iPad (8th generation and later)

iPad Mini (A17 Pro)

iPad Mini (5th generation and later)

For everyone else, iOS 26 still promises subtler perks — smoother scrolling, tighter haptics, and that Liquid Glass sheen — without forcing users to relearn the interface.

Apple hasn’t given a firm launch day, but history suggests the final build will land days before the company’s annual September hardware event.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

