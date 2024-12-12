Cold Moon Will Light Up Night Sky: Here's When

Known as the Cold Moon for its association with the chilly winter season, this celestial event will be visible at its peak Sunday morning, Dec. 15, passing opposite the sun at 4:02 a.m. Eastern time, according to NASA.

But that's not the only time to keep an eye on the sky.

The moon will appear full for about three days from Friday evening, Dec. 13 through Monday morning, Dec. 16, NASA says, calling it "a full moon weekend."

The Cold Moon rises just after sunset and will remain visible throughout the night, offering a perfect opportunity for stargazing.

December’s full moon is also known by other names, including the Frost Moon and Winter Moon, reflecting seasonal changes and traditions from various cultures.

NASA notes that this full moon marks the last of the year, symbolizing the end of 2024’s lunar cycle.

Looking a bit ahead, Saturday, Dec. 21, will be the day of the Northern Hemisphere winter solstice, the astronomical end of fall and start of winter.

