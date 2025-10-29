Cold CASE Solved: Serial Child Predator Murdered 9-Year-Old Carol Ann Dougherty In PA Church

**WARNING: THE FOLLOWING IS DISTURBING**

Bucks County District Attorney Jennifer Schorn announced on Wednesday, Oct. 29, that a grand jury investigation formally named William Schrader as the killer. Schrader, who died in 2002 at age 62, was connected to the 1962 murder through decades-old evidence, DNA analysis, and a chilling confession to a family member.

The fifth-grader had been riding her bike home from the Bristol Borough Free Library on Oct. 22, 1962, when she stopped at the church to say a prayer — something nuns often encouraged children to do. Her friends were outside at the time of the assault, DA Schorn explained at the press conference. Her father found her body later that evening under a stained-glass window in the choir loft. She had been sexually assaulted and strangled with a ligature, investigators said.

Over the decades, 176 men gave pubic hair samples, 141 were tested — some of which were later matched to the ones in the victim’s hand and clothing.

Decades Of Questions, One Final Answer

At the time of the murder, Schrader lived just a block and a half from St. Mark’s, at 1025 Radcliffe Street. Witnesses saw him outside the church that afternoon. When questioned, he failed a polygraph, lied about his alibi, and was later caught falsifying work records before fleeing Pennsylvania for Florida, Texas, and finally Louisiana, where his violent crimes only escalated.

In 1993, forensic experts found that Schrader’s pubic hair sample showed “significant similarities” to the hair found clutched in Carol Ann’s hand. Of 176 men tested over the years, Schrader was the only one who couldn’t be ruled out. The case went cold again — until new testimony broke it wide open.

Confession And Pattern Of Violence

In November 2024, investigators interviewed Schrader’s stepson, Robert Leblanc, who said Schrader confessed twice to killing “a little girl in a Pennsylvania church.” Schrader allegedly told him he “had to kill the girl in Bristol to keep her from talking.”

Leblanc’s account stunned investigators. He knew nothing about the case — not the church, not the location of the bike, not even the victim’s name — details only the killer could have known.

The grand jury also uncovered a horrifying history. Schrader was a serial sexual predator who abused nearly every child he lived with, including his daughter, granddaughters, and women with cognitive disabilities. In 1985, he set fire to his home, killing 12-year-old Catherine Smith, and was later convicted of manslaughter and arson. Most of his victims were between six and 13 years old.

The End Of A 63-Year Search

The 53-page grand jury report concluded that Schrader alone raped and murdered Carol Ann Dougherty, clearing other long-debated suspects — including Frank Zuchero, Wayne Roach, and Father Joseph Sabadish — of involvement.

Chief Vincent Faragalli, who led the original investigation, never stopped chasing the truth. He kept Carol Ann’s photo on his desk and later on his bureau at home until the day he died.

Carol’s sister, Kaye, thanked investigators and journalists for keeping her sister’s story alive. The case also gained renewed attention through the 14-part podcast “The Coldest Murder” by Philadelphia radio host and Bristol native Mike Missanelli, Faragalli’s nephew.

“This case has haunted Bristol for generations,” Schorn said. “Now, we can finally say with certainty who took Carol Ann’s life.”

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Troop M Criminal Investigation Assessment Unit at 610-861-2026 or submit a tip online.

