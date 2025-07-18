Cocaine, Meth, Fentanyl, Firearms: 14 People Charged In South Jersey Trafficking Ring

Ryan Collins, the leader of the group and a Crips gang member, is charged with being the leader of a narcotics trafficking network, distribution of cocaine and methamphetamine, and promoting organized street crime, Attorney General Matthew Platkin said. The 33-year-old Vineland resident also faces weapons offenses involving two assault firearms, a handgun, and large-capacity magazines, as well as charges stemming from the sale of fentanyl, Platkin said.

Multiple law enforcement agencies launched an investigation into the ring, revealing that since July 2024, they had been distributing drugs and firearms throughout Cumberland County, Platkin said. Collins bragged about his access to bulk quantities of drugs and firearms, Platkin said.

﻿Collins and his associates engaged in numerous drug and firearms sales, two of which were assault firearms, all with large-capacity magazines, Platkin said. Collins purchased quantities of drugs from his associates or had low level associates distribute drugs or firearms on his behalf to reduce his risk of law enforcement detection, Platkin said.

Detectives seized 207 grams of crack cocaine, 1,052 grams of cocaine, 306 grams of fentanyl, 832 grams of methamphetamine, one privately manufactured AR-15 with one .223 round in the chamber of the firearm, along with one loaded high-capacity magazine containing .223 rounds, one stolen Ruger PC Carbine with a 50-round drum magazine, one Springfield Armory Saint AR-15 with a 45-round .223 caliber high-capacity magazine, and one Roman/Cugir Draco- C 7 caliber firearm, loaded with 29 rounds, from Collins and his associates, Platkin said.

Aside from Collins, the other people charged are:

Leonard Fortune

Phillip Turner

Ann Quinones

Destiny Irizzary

Roger Loatman

Saleek Thomas

Brian Bluitt

Jamarkis Martin

Derick Cox

Natasha Vincente

Airyona Lane

Yamira Rosado

Shykeem Boyd

