Coca-Cola Reviving Fan-Favorite Soda Flavor With Retro Packaging: Reports

The popular diet cherry version of Coca-Cola is returning for a limited time. The news was first reported by the popular food blog Snackolator on Sunday, June 8.

Although Diet Cherry Coke disappeared from stores in late 2020, the flavor stayed alive through Coca-Cola's freestyle machines, which allow customers to mix custom drinks at many restaurants.

"I am way too excited for this one - Diet Cherry Coke is returning for a limited time with retro packaging!" Snackolator wrote. "It's been years since the OG Diet Cherry Coke has been out so I'm really looking forward to getting it again."

Coca-Cola first introduced Cherry Coke in 1985 after years of research, consumer testing at the 1982 World's Fair, and thousands of requests from customers, according to industry website CokeSolutions. The diet version was launched in 1986, quickly becoming a fan favorite.

Within 10 weeks of its debut, Cherry Coke reached a 91% consumer awareness level and ranked No. 10 among all soft drink products by the end of 1986.

"[It was] the first major entry into a whole new category: cherry-flavored sodas," Coca-Cola USA president Brian Dyson told The Coca-Cola Bottler in the 80s.

In 1990, Coca-Cola boosted the flavor profile, introducing a "fountain-style" version with more cherry taste, aiming to recreate the classic soda fountain experience. While cans of the diet version have been unavailable for about five years, Coca-Cola has still sold cherry-flavored versions of regular Coke and Coke Zero.

Snackolator's fans said they're thrilled to drink Diet Cherry Coke once again.

"I'm going to need at least 10 cases," one Instagram commenter said.

"Where can I find!" another person commented. "This is an emergency! 😂"

While Coca-Cola hasn't officially revealed the plans behind Diet Cherry Coke's return, financial website TheStreet said the flavor could be back in stores in July.

