Coastal Gem Named Best Small Town In US To Visit In New Rankings

The annual list highlights destinations that capture the essence of small-town America with their scenic beauty, cultural offerings, and laid-back atmosphere. T

his year, Bar Harbor, Maine, claimed the No. 1 position, praised for its idyllic setting, stunning coastal views, and gateway to Acadia National Park.

Nestled along Maine’s rugged coastline, Bar Harbor attracts visitors year-round with its fresh seafood, boutique shops, and outdoor adventures.

Known for its connection to Acadia National Park, the town is a haven for nature enthusiasts, offering hiking trails, kayaking, and breathtaking vistas from Cadillac Mountain — one of the first places to see the sunrise in the US.

U.S. News & World Report’s rankings factor in expert opinions and traveler feedback to spotlight the most inviting small-town destinations across the country.

Other standout towns earning spots on the list include:

Telluride, Colorado (No. 2): A picturesque mountain town celebrated for its skiing, festivals, and historic charm.

Jackson Hole, Wyoming (No. 3): A gateway to Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks, offering unparalleled natural beauty and outdoor recreation.

Lake Tahoe, California/Nevada (No. 4): Known for its crystal-clear waters, world-class ski resorts, and year-round activities.

Rounding out the Top 5 is Sedona, Arizona, famous for its red rock formations, art galleries, and spiritual retreats.

To see the full list of Best Small Towns to Visit, visit U.S. News & World Report’s travel rankings online.

