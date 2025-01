One lucky player came close, however, matching five of the six winning numbers to win $17,128.

The winning ticket was sold at Food Mart, located at 168 Main Avenue in Wallington. The winning numbers were 12, 15, 19, 24, 34, and 44. No one hit the Double Play numbers of 04, 14, 20, 21, 27, and 43.

The next Pick-6 drawing will take place on Monday, Jan. 20, at 10:57 p.m., with a cash value of $14.3 million.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.