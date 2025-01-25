Fair 15°

Clipper Systems Will Bring Periods Of Snow To These Parts Of Northeast: Here's Timing

Just as some relief arrives following the coldest air of the season that gripped the Northeast this week, separate Alberta Clipper systems are set to bring rounds of snowfall to parts of the region.

Areas shown are blue are expected to see snow from clipper systems on Saturday, Jan. 25, and Sunday, Jan. 26.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather
Joe Lombardi
Areas shaded in blue in the first image above from AccuWeather are expected to see snow on Saturday, Jan. 25, and Sunday, Jan. 26.

Most of the snowfall is expected to be light, according to the National Weather Service. However, snow squalls could bring bursts of accumulating snow, creating slippery travel conditions.

For the entire Northeast, it will remain seasonably cold but without the bitter, below-zero wind chill values experienced last week.

AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham described the conditions as "more typical middle-of-the-winter cold."

"Instead of the cold waves resulting in temperature departures of 15-30 degrees Fahrenheit below the historical average, the harshest of the cold waves in the next week or so will likely bring temperatures no worse than 8 degrees below the late-January to early-February average," Buckingham said.

More rounds of snow are expected on Monday, Jan. 27, and Tuesday, Jan. 28, for areas farthest north and inland. Steady snow is likely in the darkest shaded areas of blue in the second image above.

In those locations, as well as locations shaded in lighter blue, snow squalls could disrupt travel early next week.

