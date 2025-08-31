Clifton Restaurant Named Among Best 'Hole-In-The-Wall' Restaurants In US

Food Republic released its list of the best "hole-in-the-wall" restaurants in every state on Sunday, Aug. 24. The site used public opinion, food awards, press coverage, and TV features to choose 50 local favorites across the country.

Writer Nicole Alexander featured everything from diners tucked inside small towns to family-owned spots that have built decades-long followings.

"While we all love a good chain restaurant, some of the country's best food isn't found in places with hundreds of locations or national ad campaigns," Alexander wrote. "Instead, it's often served behind the doors of more modest-looking buildings, with handwritten menus, neon signs, or names you might not recognize unless you're a local."

Connecticut

Derby's Dew Drop Inn has been serving customers outside of New Haven since 1966. Several publications have declared it the Constitution State's top chicken wing destination, while also being well-known for its burgers and drinks. The Inn enforces a strict dining policy for underage customers, who must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and leave by 8 p.m.

Maryland

Schultz's Crab House in Essex is a family-owned seafood spot that opened in 1969. Known for steamed crabs, hot roast beef, and sour beef and dumplings, Schultz's received national recognition in 2017 when it won a James Beard America's Classics Award.

Massachusetts

Taqueria El Amigo in Waltham was chosen by Food Republic. The small taqueria, described by one Reddit user as "basically the size of a large shed," has only a few tables but makes up for its size with bold tacos, burritos, tamales, and quesadillas.

New Jersey

Rutt's Hut in Clifton earned a spot for its deep-fried hot dogs, known as "Rippers." Open since 1928, the hot dog joint has appeared on PBS, Food Network, and the Travel Channel. Its legendary relish and crispy hot dogs have helped it secure national titles, including best hot dog in the country.

New York

The Empire State's honor went to Louie & Ernie's Pizza in The Bronx. Originally opened in Harlem in 1947 and relocated in 1959, the pizzeria is celebrated for its classic slices and calzones. Customers online have called it everything from "phenomenal" to their "favorite slice in the world."

Pennsylvania

The Keystone State's best "hole-in-the-wall" spot was Mom Mom's Kitchen, a Polish restaurant in Philadelphia that opened in 2013. Known for putting a city spin on traditional dishes, the eatery was featured on the popular Food Network show "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" in 2020, where Guy Fieri praised its cheesesteak pierogi.

Virginia

Virginia Diner in Wakefield rounds out the regional list. The comfort food institution began in 1929 inside a refurbished railroad car. Now a full restaurant, it gained national attention after also being featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives."

You can click here to see Food Republic's full list.

