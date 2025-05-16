Clifton Pizza Shop’s Bold Video Lures Dave Portnoy: Here’s What He Scored It

"Hey Dave, Lucci's in Clifton is waiting for you," reads a captioned video of someone cutting a pie at the Route 3 shop.

Just more than a year old, Lucci's certainly caught Portnoy’s attention with the plea — and in his latest trip to Jersey, he showed up.

“The crust is great... puffy, light and airy,” Portnoy said in the video. “I want to say football pizza but it’s a little higher end.”

Portnoy gave Lucci’s a respectable 7.7 score in his signature one-bite review.

Lucci's was the final stop on Portnoy's latest Garden State pizza tour. Other stops included Corner Square in Bayonne, Vinnie's Mootz in Lyndhurst, Oakwood Pizza in Edison, and more.

Click here for the full Lucci's video from Barstool Sports.

