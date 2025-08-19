Clifton Physician Assistant Spotted With Rifle Arrested With Help From Witnesses: Cops

Walid R. Rabah, 29, was arrested after witnesses reported seeing him with what appeared to be a rifle in Saddle Brook, Saddle Brook Police Chief John A. Zotollo, Jr. said.

Police said they received several calls around 115 North Midland Avenue on Sunday, Aug. 3. Officers from the Saddle Brook Police Department, along with the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office and Elmwood Park Police Department, responded to the area.

Several witnesses flagged down patrol units and directed officers to Rabah, who was found in the parking lot and garage area of Complete Car Cure, police said. A 12-gauge shotgun was discovered inside a vehicle linked to Rabah, who works as a physician assistant, according to police.

Rabah was charged with unlawful possession of a rifle and possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, police said. He was remanded to the Bergen County Jail pending his first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, police said.

