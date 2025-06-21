Clifton Man With Violent Past Threatens, Stalks Bergen Town's Rec Director: Police

Ibrahem O. Elgebaly, 30, was taken into custody by Clifton police on Monday, June 16, on an active warrant out of East Rutherford, according to ERPD Capt. Jeff Yannacone.

Elgebaly is accused of sending threatening messages via Facebook, email, and phone to the East Rutherford Recreation Director, Yannacone said.

He was charged with terroristic threats, harassment, and stalking, and was taken to the Bergen County Jail, where he remains held.

According to New Jersey court records, Elgebaly has a history of run-ins with the law dating back several years.

In 2019, he was charged in Wallington with disorderly conduct in public. That same year, he faced a charge of child abuse, abandonment, cruelty, and neglect in Clifton.

In September 2024, he was charged with harassment and criminal mischief in Clifton, and one month later, with stalking in violation of a court order.

In 2021, Elgebaly was charged with aggravated assault in Paterson, accused of attempting to cause serious bodily injury, records show.

