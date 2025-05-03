Clark DPW Worker Mark Kazmierczak Dies, Remembered For Loyalty, Patriotism, Fireworks Shows

Mark D. Kazmierczak, of Roselle, died peacefully at his home on April 26, 2025, according to his obituary on the McCracken Funeral Home website. He was 45 years old.

A lifelong resident of the Linden and Roselle area, Kazmierczak was known for his kindness, generosity, and joyful spirit, and was a member of the Knights of Columbus, always eager to support fundraising efforts at St. Joseph’s and Holy Spirit Churches, his obituary says.

He loved the United States and proudly celebrated his Polish heritage, often organizing fireworks shows for patriotic events and family gatherings. He worked for the Clark Department of Public Works for the past ten years, where he was valued for his dedication and friendships, according to the obituary. He loved the outdoors, his dog Luna, and building Star Wars Lego sets, the obituary says.

Click here for Kazmierczak's complete obituary on the McCracken Funeral Home website.

