Chuck E. Cheese Opening Adult Arcade Spinoffs: See What's Inside

Chuck E. Cheese is creating gaming centers that cater to adults called "Chuck's Arcade," the Texas company said in a news release on Monday, June 30. The new concept combines modern gaming and retro classics.

The chain has opened 10 arcade-only locations in malls across eight states, including Trumbull, Connecticut; Nashua and Salem, New Hampshire; and Victor, New York.

"Chuck E. Cheese has spent decades mastering the arcade experience — it's in our DNA," said CEO David McKillips. "Thanks to the expertise of our talented technicians and the successful transformation of almost 500 fun centers worldwide, we've built the operational and creative foundation to take our brand beyond our traditional four walls."

Gamers can play games off popular franchises like "Halo" and "Jurassic Park." Old-school players can grab a joystick for games like "Pac-Man," "Donkey Kong," or "Mortal Kombat."

The popular animatronic versions of Chuck E. Cheese and other characters in Munch's Make Believe Band will be in the arcade, although they won't be performing like they once did in restaurants.

"Chuck's Arcade is a natural evolution — an opportunity to extend our arcade legacy into new formats that engage both lifelong fans and a new generation through a curated mix of retro classics and cutting-edge experiences," McKillips said.

The arcade in Kansas City, Missouri, also includes a pizzeria and original Chuck E. Cheese artwork. The company said it's planning to open more arcades "on the horizon."

The adult arcade pivot comes as Chuck E. Cheese recovers from its bankruptcy filing at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The company has spent $350 million remodeling locations and introduced new pricing tiers to attract budget-focused families, CNN reported.

Chuck E. Cheese was founded in 1977 and had 468 restaurants nationwide as of Wednesday, April 16, according to data company ScrapeHero.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.