Christmas Eve Travel Chaos: American Airlines Grounds Flights Nationwide

Thousands of passengers experienced delays, missed connections, and confusion on one of the busiest travel days of the year, Tuesday, Dec. 24.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed the ground stop at the airline’s request. By late morning, the FAA lifted the ground stop after the issue was resolved, allowing American Airlines to resume operations.

Travelers reported waits exceeding 90 minutes, with some having to deplane. Frustration grew due to limited communication and uncertainty about their holiday plans.

“A technical issue is affecting American flights this morning,” the airline stated before the issue was resolved. “Our teams are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, and we apologize for the inconvenience.”

This disruption coincided with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) expecting nearly 40 million passenger screenings during the holiday season, amplifying the delays’ impact.

