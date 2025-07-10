Chocolate Giant To Buy Kellogg's Cereal Company For $3.1B: Here's Why

Ferrero Group has agreed to buy WK Kellogg Co for $3.1 billion, the candy company announced in a news release on Thursday, July 10. The Italian chocolatier is the owner of widely popular brands like Butterfinger, Famous Amos cookies, Ferrero Rocher, Jelly Belly, Kinder, Nutella, and Tic Tac.

In the agreement, Ferrero will pay $23 per share in cash, a 40% premium on WK Kellogg's recent stock price. Once the deal closes, Battle Creek, Michigan will serve as Ferrero's North American headquarters for cereal.

The deal brings together two family-founded food companies. Started in 1946 in Alba, Italy, Ferrero has been aggressively expanding in North America in recent years.

Ferrero has acquired Nestlé’s candy business in the US, Halo Top's parent company, and now Kellogg's former cereal division.

"I am thrilled to welcome WK Kellogg Co to the Ferrero Group," said executive chair Giovanni Ferrero. "This is more than just an acquisition – it represents the coming together of two companies, each with a proud legacy and generations of loyal consumers."

Ferrero's purchase comes two days after another major move in the chocolate industry. Wendy's CEO Kirk Tanner will take the same position leading The Hershey Company on Monday, Aug. 18.

WK Kellogg Co was created in 2023 as a cereal-focused spin-off company of the former Kellogg Company. The other company created in the split, Kellanova, pivoted to snacks and runs brands like Cheez-It, Eggo, Pringles, and Pop-Tarts.

In a separate deal, Kellanova is facing a $36 billion pending sale to Mars, CNBC reported. The McLean, Virginia-based company is the maker of candies like M&M's, Skittles, and Starburst.

The cereal business WK Kellogg brings to Ferrero also includes Apple Jacks, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Honey Smacks. Those brands have seen pressure recently as Americans shift away from sugary or pricier cereals, along with the federal government's push to end the use of artificial food dyes.

Ferrero will also control more health-focused cereals like Kashi, Raisin Bran, and Special K.

"WK Kellogg Co, a trusted company with beloved brands, represents a meaningful addition to the Ferrero Group," said Ferrero CEO Lapo Civiletti. "Enhancing our portfolio with these complementary household brands marks an important step towards expanding Ferrero's presence across more consumption occasions and reinforces our commitment to delivering value to consumers in North America."

WK Kellogg's board of directors unanimously approved the sale, which is expected to close in the second half of 2025.

"We believe this proposed transaction maximizes value for our shareowners and enables WK Kellogg Co to write the next chapter of our company's storied legacy," said WK Kellogg Co's chair and CEO Gary Pilnick. "Since becoming an independent public company in October 2023, we have made excellent progress on our journey to become a more focused and more profitable business – driven by our tremendous people and a winning culture – all while building a strong foundation for future growth. Joining Ferrero will provide WK Kellogg Co with greater resources and more flexibility to grow our iconic brands in this competitive and dynamic market."

Ferrero said it employs more than 14,000 people across 22 plants and 11 offices in North America.

