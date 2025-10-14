Chipotle, Starbucks Anchor Retail Hub At Former Roche Site In North Jersey

JLL Capital Markets announced it secured construction financing for 11 Franklin Ave., a retail project in Essex County. The loan was arranged on behalf of developers Tulfra Real Estate and The Hampshire Companies through First Bank.

The 18.7-acre property was acquired as part of the Roche Diagnostics Redevelopment Area. The first building, which opened in October 2022, is fully leased to Starbucks. A second building will include three restaurant tenants — one of which is Chipotle, which has signed a long-term lease. Negotiations are ongoing with two additional national retailers.

“This property’s prime location featuring excellent visibility and access to major roadways in one of Essex County's most dynamic retail corridors, combined with a strong tenant roster including national brands like Starbucks and Chipotle, made this an attractive financing opportunity,” said Ryan Carroll, Director at JLL.

“Tulfra and Hampshire have established an impressive track record as major redevelopers throughout New Jersey. Their vision for transforming this former Roche Diagnostics site into a thriving mixed-use development continues to attract high-quality tenants and create significant value.”

JLL’s Debt Advisory team was led by Senior Managing Directors Michael Klein and Jon Mikula, along with Carroll and Analyst Kevin Badger.

