Chipotle Launches First New Dip In Five Years: See The Spicy, Smoky Flavor

The restaurant chain will soon start offering Adobo Ranch, the company announced on Monday, June 9. The smoky and spicy dip will be available across North America on Tuesday, June 17.

Adobo Ranch marks Chipotle's first new dip since the launch of Queso Blanco in 2020. Made fresh in-house with adobo pepper, sour cream, and a signature blend of herbs and spices, the dip aims to bring an extra kick to burritos, bowls, salads, tacos, and quesadillas.

Rewards members can get a free side of Adobo Ranch on launch day with the purchase of a regular-priced entrée.

"Ranch has become a cultural phenomenon, especially among Gen Z, who are finding creative ways to enjoy it beyond the traditional salad," said Chipotle president and chief brand officer Chris Brandt. "Our new Adobo Ranch taps into this passion, giving fans a craveworthy way to customize their Chipotle order with a completely new flavor."

The new dip follows a rocky start to 2025 for Chipotle.

The company posted its first same-store sales decline since 2020 in the first quarter, CNBC reported. Executives blamed the drop on consumer pullback tied to economic concerns surrounding President Donald Trump's tariffs and trade policies.

Chipotle also lowered its forecast for full-year same-store sales growth, saying that traffic would likely not pick up until the second half of the year. Shares have fallen 12% so far in 2025, cutting its market cap to $71 billion.

Adobo Ranch arrives as ranch dressings continue to boom in popularity. The dressing surpassed ketchup as the top condiment in the US in 2024, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Fans can enroll in Chipotle's rewards program by 11 p.m. on Monday, June 16, to earn free Adobo Ranch. New members will also receive free guacamole upon signing up, the company said.

In March, Chipotle leaned into the sweet-and-spicy trend with its launch of Chipotle Honey Chicken.

