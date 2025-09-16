Chilling Texts Read As Death Penalty Sought For Charlie Kirk Murder Suspect: 'I'm Sorry'

Utah County District Attorney Jeffrey S. Gray announced Tuesday, Sept. 16 that his office filed seven charges against Tyler Robinson. They also include obstruction of justice for disposing of evidence and witness tampering for telling his roommate to delete texts.

Gray said he decided to pursue capital punishment “independently, based solely on the available evidence, the circumstances, and the nature of the crime.”

Robinson is facing these charges:

Aggravated murder (one count),

Felony discharge of a firearm (one count),

Obstruction of justice (two counts),

Witness tampering (two counts),

Commission of a violent offense in the presence of a child (one count).

Robinson will appear in court, possibly virtually, later Tuesday afternoon to be formally charged.

Gray said Robinson implied in a phone call to his parents before turning himself in Thursday night, Sept. 11 that he shot Kirk, adding that he “couldn’t go to jail, and just wanted to end it.”

He also read messages he said were between Robinson and his partner, who is transitioning from male to female, in which Robinson confessed, according to charging documents.

In the exchange, the partner asked, “you weren’t the one who did it right????” and Robinson replied, “I am, I’m sorry.”

When told authorities “caught the person,” Robinson wrote, “no, they grabbed some crazy old dude, then interrogated someone in similar clothing. I had planned to grab my rifle from my drop point shortly after, but most of that side of town got locked down.”

Asked why he did it, Robinson responded, “Why did I do it? I had enough of his hatred.”

Prosecutors say Robinson told his partner the rifle belonged to his grandfather and messaged about retrieving it while police searched for him, writing, “I might have to abandon it and hope they don’t find prints. how the (expletive deleted) will I explain losing it to my old man.”

He allegedly urged the partner to delete the conversation and not speak to police or media. Authorities say the roommate is cooperating.

Robinson also wrote that he hoped to “keep this secret until I died of old age. I’m sorry to involve you.”

Kirk was fatally shot at Utah Valley University in Orem on Wednesday, Sept. 10.

Hours before his arrest, Robinson appeared to tell friends in a private Discord chat, “It was me at UVU yesterday. I’m sorry for all of this,” according to screenshots reviewed by The Washington Post.

The message was sent Thursday night, Sept. 11, roughly two hours before he was taken into custody, and earlier that day he commented in another chat that a “doppelgänger” in police images was “trying to get me in trouble,” The New York Times reported.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has said Robinson has not confessed to investigators and “is not cooperating,” though people around him are, he told ABC’s “This Week.”

Investigators continue to examine Robinson’s online activity and potential motive.

