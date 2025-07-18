Child Star-Turned-Mogul: Wayne Native Louis Todaro Dies In West Hollywood, 44

Todaro began his career as a child actor, starring alongside Bill Cosby in NBC's "The Cosby Mysteries" and on the PBS hit "Ghostwriter," according to his LinkedIn profile and IMDB. His profile notes he traveled internationally during his teen years and became one of the top DJs in the New York City and New Jersey nightclub scene from 2000 to 2005.

“Louis could only be remembered by his family and friends as vibrant and passionate,” and “his personality was larger than life,” his obituary says. “He had the biggest heart,” and “within moments of meeting him, you experienced his kindness and humility.” His family said he was “ambitious and a dreamer,” according to the obituary, and believed “we could do, have, and create anything we wanted.”

After relocating to Los Angeles in 2011, Todaro became Director of Sales and an equity partner at Magnifico Giornata sparkling wine, leading a nationwide sales team and securing Hollywood product placements, his LinkedIn page says. The company was sold to a private investor group in 2015. He then raised capital and became executive producer on multiple films, according to the same profile.

His LinkedIn also states that Todaro later joined Energy Performance International™, purchased an equity stake, and served as Managing Partner at the Los Angeles office. Since 2018, he also worked with Black Iron Development to renovate and sell multifamily buildings in San Diego and Los Angeles, part of $800+ million in real estate sales led by the company, his profile notes.

Todaro is survived by his parents Mariann Giannella and Salvatore Todaro; his sisters Elizabeth Graves, Sarah Giannella, and Rachel Giannella; his nieces Serena, Kendall, and Ella Graves; and his nephew Bond Hanna, according to his obituary. He was preceded in death by his stepfather Robert Giannella and grandparents Mary Portelli, Anthony Portelli, Teresa Todaro, and Louis Todaro Sr.

Services have not yet been finalized. Click here for Louis Todaro's full obituary on the Vander May Wayne Colonial Funeral Home website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.