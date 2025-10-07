Child Sex Assault Charges Mount For NJ Educator, And There Could Be More Victims, Cops Say

Darnell Williams, 34, of Manchester Township, was charged on Monday, Oct. 6, with two counts of criminal sexual contact and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.

An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit, Manchester Township Police Department, and Stafford Township Police Department revealed that between 2020 and 2023, Williams inappropriately touched a minor female in both Manchester and Stafford Townships, according to the prosecutor.

Williams will be served with the new charges at the Atlantic County Jail, where he is currently being held on three counts of sexual assault, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and three counts of official misconduct, all related to incidents in Atlantic County, authorities said.

Williams, a former employee within the Hamilton Township School District in Atlantic County, was arrested in August after authorities found he “touched an intimate part of a minor child who was under his care "in a sexual manner," as previously reported by Daily Voice. The alleged incident happened in February while Williams was working for the district, authorities said.

A subsequent investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit and Manchester Township Police Department found that in 2015, Williams sexually assaulted a minor female victim who was in his care in Manchester, Billhimer said.

On Sept. 17, Williams was charged with sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child for incidents that occurred in Manchester Township in 2013, according to Billhimer. He was ordered detained on those charges on Oct. 7, by Judge Kimarie Rahill, officials said.

A detention hearing on the latest charges will be scheduled by the court, the prosecutor said.

“We suspected there may be additional victims, and unfortunately we are finding this to be true,” Billhimer said. “Anyone with information concerning this defendant’s conduct should contact Detective Delaney Huber of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929-2027, extension 3218.”

Billhimer credited the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit, High Tech Crime Squad, Manchester Township Police Detective Bureau, Stafford Township Police Department, Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit, and Hamilton Township Police Department for their combined assistance in the investigation.

All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

