Child Porn: NJ Elementary School Teacher Arrested, Prosecutor Says

Kenneth Vaughn, 35, of Peapack, was found with files showing the sexual abuse and exploitation of a minor on a social media and messaging platform, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.

Detectives confirmed Vaughn is currently employed as an elementary school teacher in Branchburg, McDonald said. The investigation remains ongoing.

The New Jersey State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force notified McDonald's office after a Cyber Tipline Report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children revealed files showing the sexual abuse and exploitation of a minor on a social media and messaging platform, the prosecutor said.

On Tuesday, Aug. 26, detectives from the Special Investigations Unit and Somerville police executed a Superior Court search warrant at Vaughn’s residence and on his vehicle, the prosecutor said. Electronic devices were seized for forensic analysis, McDonald said.

Vaughn was taken into custody without incident and charged with second-degree distribution of child sexual abuse materials and third-degree possession of child sexual abuse materials.

He was lodged in the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing and later released pending a future court date, McDonald said.

Authorities ask anyone with information to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Special Investigations Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Somerville Police Department at (908) 725-0331.

