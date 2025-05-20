Overcast 57°

George Wendt, Who Played Norm On Cheers, Dies

Actor and comedian George Wendt who played the beer-loving character Norm Peterson on NBC's iconic Cheers sitcom has died.

 Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Alan Light
He was 76. A cause of death has not been released.

Wendt was nominated six times for Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series during Cheers' 11-year run from 1982 to 1993.

He also appeared in a slew of movies, including The Little Rascals (1994), Sandy Wexler (2017), No Small Affair (1984), Fletch (1985), Airplane II: The Sequel (1982), and Outside Providence (1999).

He was an alumnus of The Second City improv comedy enterprise based in his native Chicago.

“George was a doting family man, a well-loved friend and confidant to all of those lucky enough to have known him," his publicist Melissa Nathan said in a statement, according to Variety. "He will be missed forever."

