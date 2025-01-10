Cheddar Recall: NJ Distributor Pulls Cheeses Over Listeria Concerns, FDA Says

Abbey Specialty Foods issued the recall for 5.2-ounce blocks of its Wicklow Gold Cheddar Nettle & Chive and Wicklow Gold Cheddar Tomato & Herb cheeses, the Food and Drug Administration said. The recalled cheeses have sell-by dates of Monday, June 2.

The Fairfield Township, Essex County, company said its supplier Wicklow Farmhouse Cheese reported a potential listeria contamination. There have been no reported illnesses linked to the cheeses.

The FDA said the products were sold at stores in Colorado, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, and Ohio. The retailers and distributors have been told about the recall and have removed the cheeses.

Listeria poses significant health risks, especially to young children, elderly people, and people with weakened immune systems. While many people may only experience short-term symptoms like fever, headache, and nausea, the infection can cause miscarriages or stillbirths in pregnant women.

Customers who bought the cheeses shouldn't eat them and can throw them away or return them for refunds.

