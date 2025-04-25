Fair 79°

ChatGPT Outage Frustrates Thousands Of Users

A ChatGPT outage was being reported by thousands of users Friday morning, April 25.

More than 3,200 users had reported the outage to Down Detector as of 11 a.m.

The company had not addressed the issue as of press time.

