Users of the AI website began experiencing technical difficulties sometime around 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11.

A message on the website as of 9:20 p.m. reads: "ChatGPT is currently unavailable. Status: Identified - We have identified the issue and are working to roll out a fix."

Naturally, X users had a field day.

