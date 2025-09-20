Charlie Kirk Sent Message That 'Stopped Me Cold' Day Before His Murder, CNN Analyst Reveals

In a first-person CNN Politics piece published Friday, Sept. 19, Jones shared a direct message he says the 31-year-old conservative influencer sent him on X inviting a civil, on-air debate about crime and race.

The message read: “Hey, Van, I mean it, I’d love to have you on my show to have a respectful conversation about crime and race. I would be a gentleman as I know you would be as well. We can disagree about the issues agreeably.”

Jones also discussed the exchange on air, showing the message and reflecting on its timing “one day before” Kirk was killed.

Jones, age 56, a former Obama White House adviser, wrote that the outreach “stopped me cold” and underscored that private gestures can defy public caricatures, even between frequent on-air adversaries.

In his piece, he summarized it plainly: “The day before he was horrifically murdered, Charlie Kirk sent me a direct message on X.”

The DM landed after weeks of heated back-and-forth between the two over a high-profile North Carolina killing of a Ukrainian woman that Kirk argued was racially motivated and that Jones criticized him for politicizing.

Coverage of Jones’s disclosure has described Kirk’s note as a “peace offering” and “extraordinary,” given the men’s public clashes.

Public mourning and tributes have continued since the killing, including a high-profile remembrance from Vice President JD Vance, who hosted first episode of "The Charlie Kirk" show after the murder on Wednesday, Sept. 10, at a college event in Utah.

Funeral services for Kirk will be held Sunday, Sept. 21 at the stadium of the Arizona Cardinals just outside Phoenix.

