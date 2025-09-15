Charlie Kirk Murder Suspect Told Friends On Chat 'It Was Me' Hours Before Arrest, Report Says

This is according to screenshots reviewed by The Washington Post and people familiar with the exchange.

Tyler Robinson had earlier told the group: “Hey guys, I have bad news for you all,” according to the report.

The Discord message was sent on Thursday night, Sept. 11, roughly two hours before officials took Robinson into custody, The Post said.

Earlier that same day, Robinson commented in another Discord chat group that a “doppelgänger” was trying to get him in trouble, after law enforcement released images of a shooting suspect who looked like him, The New York Times reported.

Robinson’s first court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 16. The Utah County Attorney’s Office plans to file charges at 5 p.m. Eastern time that day, officials said.

Prosecutors are expected to detail the evidence trail, including chat logs, forensics, and ballistic findings, in charging documents on Tuesday.

Investigators continue to examine Robinson’s online activity and possible motive.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said Robinson has not confessed to investigators and “is not cooperating,” though those around him are working with authorities, he told ABC’s “This Week.”

The fatal shooting occurred at Utah Valley University in Orem on Wednesday, Sept. 10, and a 33-hour manhunt ended with Robinson’s arrest. Officials identified the suspect as Robinson, of Washington, Utah.

Authorities say a tip from Robinson’s own family helped crack the case. The New York Times reported the “big break” came from a single family tip, while Utah officials also cited contact from a family friend who said Robinson implied he committed the act.

The FBI later said Robinson had shown an “obsession” with Kirk.

Utah officials and media reports have also described details from the scene and online exchanges.

Gun casings at the site bore engraved messages, including “Hey fascist! Catch!” according to prior reporting.

Cox added that people close to Robinson described him as deeply embedded in online meme and gaming culture, and holding left-leaning political views.

He also said Robinson’s roommate, described as a boyfriend who is transitioning, has been cooperating with investigators.

Robinson’s parents are registered Republicans, while his most recent 2021 voter registration listed no party, according to public records.

Robinson is a third-year student in the electrical apprenticeship program at Dixie Technical College in St. George, Utah, and previously enrolled at Utah State University on an academic scholarship before withdrawing, according to reports.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.