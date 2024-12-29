Charles Dolan, Founder Of HBO, Cablevision, Dies At 98

Dolan died Thursday, Dec. 28, of natural causes, surrounded by his loved ones.

Born Oct. 16, 1926, in Cleveland, Ohio, Dolan began his career producing and distributing sports and industrial films.

In the early 1960s, he founded Sterling Manhattan Cable, the first company to wire buildings for cable access in New York City. This led to exclusive deals with teams like the New York Knicks and Rangers.

In 1972, he launched HBO, the first premium cable channel, changing television by offering uncut movies and live sports directly to subscribers.

The following year, he established Cablevision, which became a leading pay-TV operator in the New York area. Under his guidance, Cablevision expanded to include AMC Networks, Madison Square Garden, and Radio City Music Hall.

Beyond business, Dolan was a devoted family man and philanthropist, actively supporting The Lustgarten Foundation for pancreatic cancer research.

He is survived by six children, 19 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. His wife, Helen Ann Dolan, died in 2023.

