Change In Weather Pattern Will Bring New Rounds Of Rain

The change in the weather pattern will come on Tuesday, May 13, after high pressure and its associated dry air move out and a slow-moving storm creeps northward from the Southeast. (See the first image above.)

"By Tuesday, a shift in the jet stream will allow the southern storm and its drenching downpours to expand farther to the north and overspread much of the central Appalachians and the mid-Atlantic region," according to AccuWeather.

Locations at the highest risk for flooding are shown in the second image above. In those spots, from northern Florida to Maryland and Delaware, downpours are expected, along with scattered thunderstorms.

Rain and showers will return on Wednesday, May 14 throughout the East Coast.

It will remain cloudy on Thursday, May 15 with more showers possible.

The outlook for Friday, May 16 calls for partly sunny skies with a chance of afternoon showers.

