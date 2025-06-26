Change In Weather Pattern Will Bring Days Of Downpours, Shift In Temps: 5-Day Forecast

New rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected to arrive late this week as the edges of the weakening heat dome continue to shrink.

While the core of the system holds, its northern and western fringe zones are forecast to see more cloud cover and rain activity starting Friday, June 27, and continuing into Saturday, June 28, AccuWeather says.

According to the National Weather Service, storms could bring heavy downpours in the afternoon and evening both Friday and Saturday.

High temperatures Thursday, June 26, and Friday will be in the low 70s. There will be scattered showers Thursday and a chance for storms for Thursday before precipitation becomes more widespread Friday and Saturday.

On Saturday, the mercury will climb into the upper 70s — but with showers and another round of thunderstorms possible by afternoon.

By Sunday, June 29 and Monday, June 30, partly sunny skies will return with temps in the upper 70s to low 80s. There could be afternoon and early evening showers both days.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

