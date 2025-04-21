Overcast 57°

Change In Weather Pattern Coming After Unseasonable Start To Workweek

An unseasonable start to the workweek will be followed by a change in the weather pattern.

Cool conditions marked the start of the day on Monday, April 21, and temperatures will remain below what's normal for this time of year.

Photo Credit: AccuWeather
Milder air will arrive after a frontal system pushes through overnight Monday, April 21, into early Tuesday, April 22.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather
Joe Lombardi
The system is expected to bring some rain, according to the National Weather Service. In general, around a quarter inch of precipitation is expected.

Skies will gradually become partly sunny on Tuesday and the mercury will rise dramatically.

Seasonable temps will linger through the end of the week with mostly sunny skies Wednesday, April 23, and Thursday, April 24.

Clouds will return on Friday, April 25, and temperatures will drop slightly as a system moves through, bringing showers and possible scattered thunderstorms into Saturday, April 26.

