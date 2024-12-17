CEO Murder: Manhattan Grand Jury Indicts Luigi Mangione, Could Be Extradited To NY In Days

Mangione is charged with one count of first-degree murder in furtherance of terrorism and two counts of second-degree murder.

Mangione, a 26-year-old Maryland native, had fled New York City after the high-profile targeted assassination outside the New York Hilton in Manhattan on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

After a days-long manhunt, Mangione was apprehended at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania on Monday, Dec. 9.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said she will file paperwork seeking Mangione’s extradition from a state prison in Pennsylvania, and he could be in a New York courtroom in days.

“This type of premeditated, targeted gun violence cannot and will not be tolerated, and my office has been working day in and day out to bring the defendant to justice,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said.

Bragg announced the indictment at a press conference late Tuesday afternoon with NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch.

An Ivy League grad, Mangione is the son of wealthy parents from Baltimore.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.