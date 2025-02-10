Central Jersey In Bullseye For Next Round Of Snow: Winter Storm Strikes Again

Days after North Jersey got walloped by several inches of snow and a slick coat of ice, it’s Central and South Jersey’s turn to take the hit.

The latest winter storm is expected to barrel into the region Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 11, dumping snow well into the night before easing off by Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service predicts the heaviest snow will fall in southern towns like Vineland, Toms River, and Atlantic City, which are bracing for 4 to 6 inches—though a few spots might get smacked with up to 8 inches.

Meanwhile, North Jersey, still recovering from its weekend freeze-fest, will see a much lighter touch this time. Morristown, Flemington, and Paramus are looking at just 1 to 2 inches, barely enough to build a snowman. Central Jersey towns like Trenton and Long Branch are in for 3 to 4 inches.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for South Jersey, effective Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon. Forecasters warn that snowfall rates could top 1 inch per hour at times.

Cape May and nearby coastal areas might get a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and rain Tuesday night. Winds during the storm are expected to stay calm, at 10 to 15 mp.

