CBS Unveils Fall Schedule, ‘NCIS’ Tuesdays, ‘Blue Bloods’ Spinoff

Tuesday will be devoted to its three “NCIS” shows, the original, “NCIS: Origins” and “NCIS: Sydney,” while Friday will see “Fire Country,” its spinoff “Sheriff’s Country” and the new “Blue Bloods” spinoff, “Boston Blue,” starring Donnie Wahlberg.
CBS raised eyebrows earlier when it canceled its two FBI spinoffs “FBI: International and “FBI: Most Wanted” and the Queen Latifah drama, “The Equalizer.”
The fall schedule is:
Sunday
7 pm 60 Minutes
8 pm Tracker
9 pm The Road
Monday
8 pm The Neighborhood
8:30 pm DMV
9 pm FBI
10 pm CIA
Tuesday
8 pm NCIS
9 pm NCIS: Origins
10 pm NCIS: Sydney
Wednesday
8 pm Survivor
9:30 pm The Amazing Race
Thursday
8 pm Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage
8:30 pm Ghosts
9 pm Matlock
10 pm Elsbeth
Friday
8 pm Sheriff Country
9 pm Fire Country
10 pm Boston Blue
SATURDAY
8 pm Drama encores
9 pm Drama encores
10 pm 48 Hours
