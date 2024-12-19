Cats Soaked In Urine Abandoned In Paterson Parking Lot, Rescuers Say

According to the Oakland-based Ramapo Bergen Animal Refuge (RBARI), the animals, named Sid and Tony, are now receiving emergency medical care after enduring severe neglect and exposure.

RBARI said the cats were found traumatized and sick from the conditions they were subjected to.

“Sid and Tony urgently need your help,” the organization said in a statement, highlighting the critical care the cats require to recover.

To support their recovery and the medical needs of other animals, RBARI has announced a donation match of up to $20,000, made possible by a generous donor in honor of Arlene Orkenyi’s legacy. The match doubles the impact of every contribution to RBARI’s Medical Fund, which provides life-saving care for animals in dire situations.

“Every year, countless animals like Sid and Tony arrive at our shelter with injuries, illnesses, and urgent needs,” RBARI stated. “With your help, we can give them the second chance they deserve.”

The organization is urging the public to donate and take advantage of the matching funds, which will directly support the recovery of Sid and Tony and provide care for other animals in need.

Contributions can be made at rbari.org/medical. RBARI emphasized that no donation is too small, and every dollar will go twice as far during this fundraising effort.

