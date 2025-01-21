Catch 'Em All: Pokémon Cards Return To McDonald's In New Happy Meals

McDonald's officially launched a new Happy Meal partnership with Pokémon on Tuesday, Jan. 21, the fast food chain announced in a news release. The nationwide promotion includes exclusive trading cards, digital rewards, collectibles, and fun activities.

Each Happy Meal contains a Pokémon Trading Card Game booster pack featuring four of 15 collectible cards, a Pokémon-themed poster, and a sticker sheet to decorate the poster, The Pokémon Company said.

"There's nothing more exciting than when we can bring campaigns to our fans with partners that we're fans of ourselves," said McDonald's senior marketing director Guillaume Huin. "Much like they do for McDonald's, our fans have deep nostalgia and love for the Pokémon brand. We're thrilled to build on those great memories and create a new moment of fun and happiness with the new Pokémon Happy Meal."

Dragon-type Pokémon like Dragonite and Rayquaza are the focus of the promotion. Other designs will feature first-generation favorites like Pikachu and Charizard.

Customers who order through the McDonald's app can unlock a bonus for the Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket app. Each Happy Meal purchase includes a one-time code for 24-pack hourglasses and 12 wonder hourglasses, which allow players to open two digital booster packs and select one randomized card with the Wonder Pick feature.

Pokémon GO players can also take advantage of sponsored PokéStops and Gyms at McDonald's restaurants through March. During special event weeks, players can encounter Pokémon lured to McDonald’s locations and participate in five-star raids.

The Pokémon GO special weekends will happen January 20–26, February 10–16, and March 10–16.

