Casting Call: 'Fun, High-Energy People' Sought For Segment On Nationally-Syndicated Talk Show

A nationally-syndicated daytime talk show is on the hunt for “fun, high-energy people” in the New York area to participate in a game segment.

The casting, posted in the "Long Island Casting Calls" Facebook group by former The Drew Barrymore Show and CNN producer Catie Perry, does not name the show in question.

Hopefuls are encouraged to send a video including their name, age, hometown, and some fun facts about themselves.

If you think you’ve got what it takes to keep the audience entertained, email catiep.casting@gmail.com.

